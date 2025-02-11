Recanati and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels visit conference foe Queens (NC)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-9, 6-6 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-15, 2-10 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-9, 6-6 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-15, 2-10 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ASUN foes Queens (NC) and Eastern Kentucky square off on Wednesday.

The Royals have gone 4-8 in home games. Queens (NC) is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonels are 6-6 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Queens (NC) scores 65.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 65.6 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The Royals and Colonels match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Weaver is averaging 13.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Royals. Aylesha Wade is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaitlyn Costner is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Alice Recanati is averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

