Reaves, Iona Gaels to host Clark and the Merrimack Warriors

Merrimack Warriors (14-13, 11-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-15, 9-7 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (14-13, 11-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (12-15, 9-7 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Adam Clark and Merrimack visit Dejour Reaves and Iona in MAAC play Sunday.

The Gaels have gone 6-6 in home games. Iona is sixth in the MAAC in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Yaphet Moundi leads the Gaels with 7.0 boards.

The Warriors are 11-5 in MAAC play. Merrimack is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Iona’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Warriors meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.