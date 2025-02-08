Reaves and the Iona Gaels visit conference foe Marist

Iona Gaels (10-13, 7-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-4, 9-2 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Iona Gaels (10-13, 7-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (16-4, 9-2 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -4.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Pascarelli and Marist host Dejour Reaves and Iona in MAAC action Saturday.

The Red Foxes have gone 9-1 in home games. Marist ranks seventh in the MAAC in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Jaden Daughtry leads the Red Foxes with 6.0 boards.

The Gaels are 7-5 in conference play. Iona is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Marist averages 68.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 70.9 Iona allows. Iona has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli is averaging 16.2 points for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Justin Menard averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Reaves is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.