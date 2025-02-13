Reaves and Iona host Rider

Rider Broncs (9-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-13, 8-5 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (9-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-13, 8-5 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Rider after Dejour Reaves scored 24 points in Iona’s 75-71 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Gaels have gone 5-5 in home games. Iona is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Broncs have gone 5-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider ranks eighth in the MAAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 6.5.

Iona’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 65.5 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 70.9 Iona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals. Adam Njie is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 13.7 points. Jay Alvarez is shooting 42.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.