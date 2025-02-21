Rataj’s 25 lead Oregon State over Pepperdine 84-78

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Rataj’s 25 points helped Oregon State defeat Pepperdine 84-78 on Thursday. Rataj had 12 rebounds…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Rataj’s 25 points helped Oregon State defeat Pepperdine 84-78 on Thursday.

Rataj had 12 rebounds for the Beavers (19-9, 9-6 West Coast Conference). Parsa Fallah scored 24 points, shooting 10 of 16 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Liutauras Lelevicius went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Waves (10-18, 4-11) were led in scoring by Boubacar Coulibaly, who finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Pepperdine also got 19 points and seven assists from Moe Odum. Stefan Todorovic had 10 points.

Fallah put up 13 points in the first half for Oregon State, who led 38-37 at halftime. Rataj scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Oregon State to the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

