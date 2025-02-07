Rataj leads Oregon State against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 21-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-4, 10-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (17-7, 7-4 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-4, 10-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (17-7, 7-4 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Michael Rataj scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 82-74 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers have gone 14-1 in home games. Oregon State scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Gaels are 10-1 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Oregon State scores 77.7 points, 16.7 more per game than the 61.0 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Gaels face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rataj is averaging 18 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beavers. Nate Kingz is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.