Rataj and Oregon State host San Diego

Oregon State Beavers (19-9, 9-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-24, 1-14 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (19-9, 9-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-24, 1-14 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on San Diego after Michael Rataj scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 84-78 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros have gone 4-12 in home games. San Diego is 1-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Beavers are 9-6 in WCC play. Oregon State is sixth in the WCC scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Parsa Fallah averaging 9.3.

San Diego scores 68.5 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 67.9 Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than San Diego gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Tony Duckett is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Kingz averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Rataj is shooting 52.3% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 71.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

