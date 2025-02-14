Rapp’s 24 lead Portland over Oregon State 84-72

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Austin Rapp’s 24 points helped Portland defeat Oregon State 84-72 on Thursday night. Rapp shot 9…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Austin Rapp’s 24 points helped Portland defeat Oregon State 84-72 on Thursday night.

Rapp shot 9 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Pilots (9-17, 4-9 West Coast Conference). Max Mackinnon scored 17 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Chris Austin had 14 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Beavers (17-9, 7-6) were led by Michael Rataj, who recorded 22 points and three steals. Parsa Fallah added 16 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State. Nate Kingz also had 11 points.

Portland took the lead with 10 seconds remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Rapp led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put the Pilots up 42-38 at the break. Portland outscored Oregon State by eight points in the second half, and Rapp scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

Both teams next play Saturday. Portland hosts Loyola Marymount and Oregon State plays Pacific at home.

