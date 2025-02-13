Randolph leads Saint Peter’s against Fairfield after 24-point outing

Fairfield Stags (9-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-13, 2-10 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Fairfield Stags (9-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-13, 2-10 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Fairfield after Marcus Randolph scored 24 points in Saint Peter’s 84-83 overtime loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks have gone 2-5 at home. Saint Peter’s is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Stags are 5-8 in MAAC play. Fairfield has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eaton is averaging 9.7 points for the Peacocks. Randolph is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Deon Perry is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 10.2 points. Jamie Bergens is shooting 30.9% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

