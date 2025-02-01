Randle and Missouri host No. 18 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (15-5, 3-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-11, 1-7 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Tennessee Volunteers (15-5, 3-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (12-11, 1-7 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts No. 18 Tennessee after Laniah Randle scored 22 points in Missouri’s 70-61 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers are 10-4 on their home court. Missouri has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Volunteers are 3-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 91.9 points and has outscored opponents by 22.4 points per game.

Missouri is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Tennessee allows to opponents. Tennessee scores 27.2 more points per game (91.9) than Missouri gives up to opponents (64.7).

The Tigers and Volunteers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Volunteers. Ruby Whitehorn is averaging 14.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 86.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

