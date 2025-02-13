Ralph-Beyer leads Sacred Heart against Quinnipiac after 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-10, 10-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 7-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-10, 10-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 7-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on Quinnipiac after Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 77-71 win against the Fairfield Stags.

The Pioneers are 6-3 on their home court. Sacred Heart has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 10-3 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

Sacred Heart averages 76.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 70.3 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Sacred Heart gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Savion Lewis is averaging 4.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.



