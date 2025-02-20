Ralph-Beyer and Sacred Heart host Merrimack

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-12, 11-4 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-14, 7-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-12, 11-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Merrimack after Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-73 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Warriors are 7-3 on their home court. Merrimack is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers have gone 7-7 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Merrimack’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Ralph-Beyer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

