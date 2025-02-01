Live Radio
Raflo and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers host conference foe Saint Peter’s

The Associated Press

February 1, 2025, 3:42 AM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-10, 7-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jo Raflo and Mount St. Mary’s host Fatmata Janneh and Saint Peter’s in MAAC play Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 4-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Peacocks are 4-5 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The Mountaineers and Peacocks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raflo is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nikola Zdenkova averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Janneh is averaging 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 53.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

