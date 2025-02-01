Raflo and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers host conference foe Saint Peter’s

Jo Raflo and Mount St. Mary's host Fatmata Janneh and Saint Peter's in MAAC play Saturday. The Mountaineers has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-10, 7-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jo Raflo and Mount St. Mary’s host Fatmata Janneh and Saint Peter’s in MAAC play Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 4-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 4-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Peacocks are 4-5 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Mount St. Mary’s has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The Mountaineers and Peacocks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raflo is averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nikola Zdenkova averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Janneh is averaging 18.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 53.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

