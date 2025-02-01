Rafael Pinzon’s 29 points lead Bryant past NJIT 92-70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon scored 29 points in Bryant’s 92-70 win over NJIT on Saturday. Pinzon also added…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon scored 29 points in Bryant’s 92-70 win over NJIT on Saturday.

Pinzon also added five rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (14-9, 8-0 America East Conference). Earl Timberlake added 14 points while going 6 of 11 from the field while he also had 12 rebounds. Aaron Davis shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to eight games.

Tim Moore Jr. led the Highlanders (5-18, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Tariq Francis added 15 points and five assists for NJIT. Triston Wennersten finished with nine points.

