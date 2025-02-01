Raekwon Horton scores 23, helps UTSA end six-game win streak for North Texas with 54-50 victory

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Raekwon Horton’s 23 points helped UTSA defeat North Texas 54-50 on Saturday night, ending a six-game…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Raekwon Horton’s 23 points helped UTSA defeat North Texas 54-50 on Saturday night, ending a six-game win streak for the Mean Green.

Horton also had three steals for the Roadrunners (10-11, 4-5 American Athletic Conference). Primo Spears hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points. Marcus Millender added 11 points.

Grant Newell led the Mean Green (16-5, 7-2) with 14 points. Brenen Lorient added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Atin Wright had 10 points.

UTSA went into the half ahead of North Texas 27-13. Horton had 12 points at intermission.

