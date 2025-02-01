Radford wins 79-69 over South Carolina Upstate

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Brandon Maclin’s 17 points helped Radford defeat South Carolina Upstate 79-69 on Saturday. Maclin shot 6…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Brandon Maclin’s 17 points helped Radford defeat South Carolina Upstate 79-69 on Saturday.

Maclin shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (15-9, 5-4 Big South Conference). Truth Harris shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 13 points. David Early shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Brit Harris led the Spartans (5-19, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. South Carolina Upstate got 14 points from Carmelo Adkins and 11 points from Karmani Gregory. The Spartans have lost seven straight.

