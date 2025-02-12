Radford visits Winthrop following Talford’s 22-point game

Radford Highlanders (16-10, 6-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-9, 7-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (16-10, 6-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-9, 7-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Radford after Kelton Talford scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 105-95 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles have gone 14-1 at home. Winthrop is third in the Big South with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 3.3.

The Highlanders have gone 6-5 against Big South opponents. Radford has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Winthrop’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 74.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 78.3 Winthrop gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Jones III averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Talford is averaging 16.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brandon Maclin is averaging 10.2 points for the Highlanders. Jarvis Moss is averaging 12.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.