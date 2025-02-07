Radford takes home win streak into matchup with Longwood

Longwood Lancers (16-7, 7-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (10-13, 7-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Longwood Lancers (16-7, 7-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (10-13, 7-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Longwood trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Highlanders are 6-3 in home games. Radford allows 65.0 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Lancers are 7-2 in Big South play. Longwood has a 6-5 record against teams above .500.

Radford is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Otaifo Esenabhalu is averaging 8.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Amor Harris is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.