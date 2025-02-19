Radford plays UNC Asheville, aims for 4th straight road win

Radford Highlanders (11-14, 8-4 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-23, 0-12 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (11-14, 8-4 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-23, 0-12 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Highlanders take on UNC Asheville.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-10 in home games. UNC Asheville is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Highlanders are 8-4 against Big South opponents. Radford is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

UNC Asheville averages 57.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 65.6 Radford allows. Radford’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is scoring 10.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Joi Williams is averaging 12 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 54.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.