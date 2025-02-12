Radford hosts Winthrop after Williams’ 23-point game

Winthrop Eagles (12-12, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-13, 8-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (12-12, 6-5 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (11-13, 8-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Winthrop after Joi Williams scored 23 points in Radford’s 80-67 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders have gone 7-3 in home games. Radford is fifth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Eagles are 6-5 in Big South play. Winthrop has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Radford is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 61.2 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 65.1 Radford gives up.

The Highlanders and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 12.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

Amourie Porter is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Mya Pierfax is averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

