Radford hosts Dean and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-18, 1-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-9, 4-4 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-18, 1-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (14-9, 4-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Radford after Mister Dean scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 82-75 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Highlanders are 7-1 in home games. Radford is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans have gone 1-7 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Radford averages 74.2 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 82.7 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Highlanders. Truth Harris is averaging 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dean is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 72.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

