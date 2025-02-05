Quinnipiac visits Canisius following Raviv’s 32-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-3, 9-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-15, 4-6 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-3, 9-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-15, 4-6 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Canisius after Gal Raviv scored 32 points in Quinnipiac’s 77-74 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-7 in home games. Canisius is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 9-2 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Canisius averages 55.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 60.1 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 68.8 points per game, 1.2 more than the 67.6 Canisius allows.

The Golden Griffins and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is averaging 10.4 points for the Golden Griffins. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Raviv is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

