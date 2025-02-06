Quinnipiac visits Canisius after Raviv’s 32-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-3, 9-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-15, 4-6 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-3, 9-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-15, 4-6 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Canisius after Gal Raviv scored 32 points in Quinnipiac’s 77-74 win over the Siena Saints.

The Golden Griffins are 1-7 on their home court. Canisius ranks sixth in the MAAC with 25.9 points per game in the paint led by Jaela Johnson averaging 10.0.

The Bobcats are 9-2 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 13-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Canisius scores 55.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 60.1 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Canisius allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Raviv is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.