Quinnipiac hosts Siena after Raviv’s 21-point game

Siena Saints (10-9, 7-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (16-3, 8-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Siena after Gal Raviv scored 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 72-63 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Bobcats are 8-1 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Saints are 7-3 against MAAC opponents. Siena gives up 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 5.3 more points per game (64.7) than Quinnipiac gives up to opponents (59.4).

The Bobcats and Saints square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is averaging 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

