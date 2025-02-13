Quinnipiac hosts Sacred Heart after Pryor’s 28-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-15, 2-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-3, 11-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-15, 2-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-3, 11-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Quinnipiac after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 28 points in Sacred Heart’s 82-76 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Bobcats are 9-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac is 15-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers are 2-10 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 37.9% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Pioneers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gal Raviv is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

Pryor is averaging 19 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 3.9 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.