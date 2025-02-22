Quinnipiac hosts Manhattan after Juric’s 20-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (12-12, 6-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-3, 13-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan…

Manhattan Jaspers (12-12, 6-9 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-3, 13-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Quinnipiac after Petra Juric scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 68-65 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats have gone 10-1 at home. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 4.3.

The Jaspers are 6-9 against MAAC opponents.

Quinnipiac makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Manhattan averages 63.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 58.1 Quinnipiac gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Jaspers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raviv is shooting 45.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaspers. Leyla Ozturk is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.