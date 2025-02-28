Quinnipiac defeats Saint Peter’s 69-64, takes over sole possession of first place in the MAAC

HAMDAN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe scored 19 points as Quinnipiac beat Saint Peter’s 69-64 on Friday. The Bobcats entered…

HAMDAN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe scored 19 points as Quinnipiac beat Saint Peter’s 69-64 on Friday.

The Bobcats entered the night tied for first place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with Marist, but the Red Foxes were upset by Sacred Heart. Quinnipiac now has a one-game lead with three games left in the regular season.

Monroe added 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (18-10, 14-3). Paul Otieno scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Savion Lewis shot 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Peacocks (10-15, 5-12) were led by Armoni Zeigler, who posted 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Marcus Randolph added 13 points for Saint Peter’s. Mouhamed Sow had nine points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Quinnipiac visits Merrimack and Saint Peter’ssquares off against Marist on the road.

