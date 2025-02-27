Quinnipiac Bobcats take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, seek 7th straight win

Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-3, 14-2 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 8-8 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-3, 14-2 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-15, 8-8 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will look to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Saint Peter’s.

The Peacocks are 7-3 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 14-2 in conference play. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 4.3.

Saint Peter’s averages 52.6 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 57.4 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Grant is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 8.1 points. Fatmata Janneh is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Raviv is shooting 45.6% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.