Quinn and La Salle host UMass

UMass Minutewomen (11-10, 6-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-15, 2-8 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

UMass Minutewomen (11-10, 6-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-15, 2-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts UMass after Joan Quinn scored 21 points in La Salle’s 67-58 victory over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Explorers are 4-5 in home games. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ayisse Magassa averaging 2.2.

The Minutewomen have gone 6-4 against A-10 opponents. UMass is seventh in the A-10 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 2.8.

La Salle’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UMass gives up. UMass’ 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The Explorers and Minutewomen square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 steals. Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Allie Palmieri averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Olbrys is averaging 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.