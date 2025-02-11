Quinerly leads No. 18 West Virginia against No. 25 Baylor after 20-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-5, 10-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-5, 10-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia takes on No. 25 Baylor after JJ Quinerly scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 79-51 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Bears are 13-1 on their home court. Baylor is ninth in college basketball with 38.4 rebounds led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 10.3.

The Mountaineers are 9-3 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 14.0 assists per game led by Jordan Harrison averaging 4.7.

Baylor averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Mountaineers square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Harrison is averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Mountaineers. Quinerly is averaging 19.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 14.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.