Queens visits Ortiz and North Alabama

Queens Royals (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (21-9, 13-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Queens after Daniel Ortiz scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 93-70 win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Lions have gone 13-1 in home games. North Alabama leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. Corneilous Williams leads the Lions with 8.9 rebounds.

The Royals are 11-6 against conference opponents. Queens is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

North Alabama scores 79.5 points, 5.3 more per game than the 74.2 Queens allows. Queens averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Ortiz is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.