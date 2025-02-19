Queens (NC) visits Wyatt and Austin Peay

Queens (NC) Royals (8-17, 2-12 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 5-9 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Queens (NC) Royals (8-17, 2-12 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 5-9 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces Queens (NC) after Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 24 points in Austin Peay’s 77-67 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Governors are 4-5 in home games. Austin Peay gives up 64.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Royals are 2-12 in ASUN play. Queens (NC) has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Austin Peay scores 58.8 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 71.4 Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 65.6 points per game, 1.5 more than the 64.1 Austin Peay allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: La’Nya Foster is averaging 11.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Governors. Wyatt is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ana Barreto is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 8.7 points. Aylesha Wade is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

