Queens (NC) visits Austin Peay after Wyatt’s 24-point showing

Queens (NC) Royals (8-17, 2-12 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-15, 5-9 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces Queens (NC) after Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 24 points in Austin Peay’s 77-67 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Governors have gone 4-5 in home games. Austin Peay has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Royals are 2-12 in conference matchups. Queens (NC) is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Austin Peay’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) averages 65.6 points per game, 1.5 more than the 64.1 Austin Peay gives up to opponents.

The Governors and Royals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt is shooting 58.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Governors. Anovia Sheals is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Weaver is averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Royals. Aylesha Wade is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

