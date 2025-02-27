Queens (NC) hosts North Alabama following Weaver’s 22-point outing

North Alabama Lions (12-15, 7-9 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (9-18, 3-13 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Alabama Lions (12-15, 7-9 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (9-18, 3-13 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) faces North Alabama after Jordyn Weaver scored 22 points in Queens (NC)’s 75-64 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Royals are 5-9 on their home court. Queens (NC) ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Weaver paces the Royals with 7.8 boards.

The Lions are 7-9 in ASUN play. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Queens (NC)’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The Royals and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weaver is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Royals. Aylesha Wade is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.