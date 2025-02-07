Queens (NC) and West Georgia meet in conference showdown

West Georgia Wolves (8-14, 2-9 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-14, 2-9 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

West Georgia Wolves (8-14, 2-9 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-14, 2-9 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destiny Jones and West Georgia visit Jordyn Weaver and Queens (NC) in ASUN action Saturday.

The Royals have gone 4-7 in home games. Queens (NC) gives up 71.3 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Wolves are 2-9 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia ranks fourth in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 3.5.

Queens (NC) scores 66.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.1 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 70.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 71.3 Queens (NC) gives up to opponents.

The Royals and Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 9.1 points. Aylesha Wade is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

Sydne Tolbert is averaging 9.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Wolves. Zuriyah Davis is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.