Queen’s double-double leads No. 25 Maryland past Nebraska, ending Huskers’ winning streak

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derik Queen had 24 points to lead five Maryland players in double figures and the 25th-ranked Terrapins ended Nebraska’s four-game winning streak with an 83-75 victory Thursday night.

Queen was 9 of 11 from the field and made all six of his free throws, and he grabbed 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

Selton Miguel had 17 points, Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 15 and Rodney Rice 14 for the Terrapins (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten). Julian Reese had 13 points to go with 12 rebounds for his 11th double-double.

The Terps shot 58.5%, their second-best performance of the season.

Juwan Gary led the Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8) with 22 points and Brice Williams had 20 points for his fifth straight game with at least that many.

The Terps swept the season series, and Queen was more of a factor than in the 69-66 win at home on Jan. 19. He scored a season-low three points in that game.

NO. 14 MEMPHIS 80, SOUTH FLORIDA 65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dain Dainja scored 20 points and No. 14 Memphis extended its winning streak to eight games with a victory over South Florida.

P.J. Haggerty scored 18 points and Tyrese Hunter added 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (21-4, 11-1 American Athletic Conference).

Memphis trailed 17-15 midway through the first half before going on an 8-0 run and taking a 42-27 halftime lead. The Tigers led by as many as 24 in the second half.

Kobe Knox, Jayden Reid and Brandon Stroud each scored 11 points and Jamil Reynolds added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bulls (12-13, 5-7).

Dainja shot 9 of 13 from the floor. Memphis had 18 points off turnovers and held a 51-34 rebounding advantage.

