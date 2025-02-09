Queen finishes with double-double, Rice adds 19 points and No. 18 Maryland holds off Rutgers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Derik Queen had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Maryland beat Rutgers 90-81…

Dylan Harper scored 20 points for the Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-8 Big Ten), but fellow freshman star Ace Bailey, who sat out a majority of the second half because he was sick, had only four.

The Terrapins (18-6, 8-5) rebounded from a loss Thursday at Ohio State. Maryland has won five of six.

Queen had a double-double before halftime and was the most impactful freshman on the court, and as usual Maryland got balanced scoring from its starting lineup. Rodney Rice scored 19 and Selton Miguel added 17.

The Scarlet Knights jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, but the Terps dominated the rest of the first half. A 3-pointer by Rice put Maryland up 46-31, and it was 49-38 at halftime.

Rutgers eventually pulled back to within three before the Terrapins pushed the lead into double digits again.

NO. 17 MEMPHIS 90, TEMPLE 82

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 20 points and seven assists, Dain Dainja added 18 points and eight rebounds, and No. 17 Memphis used a second-half rally to beat Temple.

Dainja was 5 for 7 from the floor as Memphis (20-4, 10-1 American Athletic Conference) won its seventh straight. Memphis’ last loss and only smudge on its conference record was at Temple on Jan. 16.

Aiden Tobiason scored 18 for Temple, which played its second game without leading scorer Jamal Mashburn Jr., who is dealing with a lower body injury. Steve Settle had 17 for the Owls (14-10, 6-5) and Quante Berry finished with 16.

The teams were tied 35-all at the half as neither was able to take care of the basketball. Temple had 10 turnovers at the half, and the Tigers had 11. The Owls made 5 of 10 from outside the arc to stay even with Memphis.

