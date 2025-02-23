Purdue plays No. 8 Ohio State, looks to stop road skid

Purdue Boilermakers (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue will try to break its seven-game road skid when the Boilermakers take on No. 8 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have gone 13-0 in home games. Ohio State averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 20-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Boilermakers are 2-13 in conference matchups. Purdue averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Ohio State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Boilermakers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajae Petty is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destini Lombard is averaging 10.4 points and two steals for the Boilermakers. Rashunda Jones is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

