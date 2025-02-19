Purdue Fort Wayne puts road win streak on the line against Northern Kentucky

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-6, 15-1 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-17, 7-9 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-6, 15-1 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-17, 7-9 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne will try to keep its seven-game road win streak intact when the Mastodons take on Northern Kentucky.

The Norse have gone 6-6 at home. Northern Kentucky gives up 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Mastodons are 15-1 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Ross averaging 4.1.

Northern Kentucky makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The Norse and Mastodons meet Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Meredith is averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Norse. Kalissa Lacy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ross is averaging 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.