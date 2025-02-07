Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Staton and Wright State

Wright State Raiders (6-18, 4-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-5, 14-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Wright State Raiders (6-18, 4-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-5, 14-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Amaya Staton scored 22 points in Wright State’s 80-68 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 10-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is the top team in the Horizon averaging 57.5 points in the paint. Tia Morgan leads the Mastodons with 6.0.

The Raiders are 4-10 in Horizon play. Wright State is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 77.3 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 72.8 Wright State allows. Wright State averages 64.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 59.8 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up to opponents.

The Mastodons and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is averaging 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rylee Sagester is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 5.5 points. Staton is averaging 12.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

