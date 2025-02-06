Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Oakland following Skorupski’s 38-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-13, 6-6 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-5, 13-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-13, 6-6 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-5, 13-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Maddy Skorupski scored 38 points in Oakland’s 77-63 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons have gone 9-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-5 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Grizzlies are 6-6 in Horizon play. Oakland is sixth in the Horizon with 12.4 assists per game led by Skorupski averaging 3.2.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Oakland averages 62.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 60.4 Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Golden Grizzlies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Freeman is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 steals for the Mastodons. Lauren Ross is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Macy Smith is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 12.3 points. Skorupski is averaging 19.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.