Pucci and the Binghamton Bearcats visit conference foe UMass Lowell

Binghamton Bearcats (11-11, 3-6 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-18, 1-8 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sydney Watkins and UMass Lowell host Bella Pucci and Binghamton in America East action.

The River Hawks are 1-9 in home games. UMass Lowell averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 2-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bearcats are 3-6 in America East play. Binghamton ranks second in the America East with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Pucci averaging 5.7.

UMass Lowell scores 47.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 58.6 Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Bearcats square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 7.9 points and three steals for the River Hawks. Abbey Lindsey is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 9.8 points and two steals for the Bearcats. Kaia Goode is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 44.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

