Pucci and the Binghamton Bearcats take on conference foe Bryant

Binghamton Bearcats (12-11, 4-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (12-11, 5-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Bryant in America East action Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 in home games. Bryant gives up 58.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Bearcats are 4-6 in America East play. Binghamton is fourth in the America East giving up 58.3 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Bryant is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Brielle Williams is averaging 9.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 9.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Bearcats. Kaia Goode is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 54.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 55.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

