Pryor, Sacred Heart Pioneers to host Janneh and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-15, 7-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-17, 3-12 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-15, 7-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-17, 3-12 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fatmata Janneh and Saint Peter’s take on Ny’Ceara Pryor and Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The Pioneers have gone 5-6 at home. Sacred Heart gives up 65.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Peacocks are 7-8 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s gives up 59.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.1 points per game.

Sacred Heart is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 36.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is shooting 43.0% and averaging 19.1 points for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Janneh is scoring 18.3 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 53.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.