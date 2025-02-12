Pryor leads Sacred Heart against Quinnipiac after 28-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-15, 2-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-3, 11-2 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-15, 2-10 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-3, 11-2 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Quinnipiac after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 28 points in Sacred Heart’s 82-76 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Bobcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Quinnipiac averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Pioneers are 2-10 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is 5-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Pioneers meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gal Raviv is averaging 17 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Pryor is averaging 19 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 3.9 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 61.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.