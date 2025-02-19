Providence visits Peavy and Georgetown

Providence Friars (12-14, 6-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (15-10, 6-8 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (12-14, 6-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (15-10, 6-8 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Providence after Micah Peavy scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 97-86 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Hoyas have gone 12-4 in home games. Georgetown is second in the Big East in team defense, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Friars are 6-9 in Big East play. Providence is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgetown makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Providence averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgetown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peavy is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hoyas. Thomas Sorber is averaging 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jayden Pierre averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Bensley Joseph is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.