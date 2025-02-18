Providence visits Georgetown following Peavy’s 21-point game

Providence Friars (12-14, 6-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (15-10, 6-8 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (12-14, 6-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (15-10, 6-8 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Providence after Micah Peavy scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 97-86 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Hoyas are 12-4 in home games. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 5.8.

The Friars are 6-9 in Big East play. Providence scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Providence gives up. Providence scores 6.2 more points per game (72.4) than Georgetown allows (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Peavy is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Hoyas. Sorber is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Bensley Joseph is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

