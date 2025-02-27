Princeton visits Turner and Harvard

Princeton Tigers (18-6, 9-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (20-3, 9-2 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (18-6, 9-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (20-3, 9-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Princeton after Harmoni Turner scored 23 points in Harvard’s 60-57 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Crimson have gone 9-1 at home. Harvard is fourth in the Ivy League with 12.8 assists per game led by Elena Rodriguez averaging 2.0.

The Tigers are 9-2 against conference opponents. Princeton has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Harvard averages 69.8 points, 13.4 more per game than the 56.4 Princeton allows. Princeton has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Crimson. Turner is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

Ashley Chea averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Skye Belker is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

