Princeton takes on Columbia, seeks 12th straight home win

Columbia Lions (18-5, 9-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (18-5, 9-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Tigers take on Columbia.

The Tigers are 11-0 on their home court. Princeton is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 9-1 in conference matchups. Columbia is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Princeton scores 66.9 points, 7.8 more per game than the 59.1 Columbia allows. Columbia has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Fadima Tall is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kitty Henderson is averaging 13.4 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lions. Riley Weiss is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 65.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

