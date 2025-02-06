Princeton puts road win streak on the line against Pennsylvania

Princeton Tigers (15-6, 4-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-13, 2-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (15-6, 4-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-13, 2-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hits the road against Pennsylvania looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Quakers have gone 4-6 in home games. Pennsylvania has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 7.6.

Pennsylvania is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

The Quakers and Tigers face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Xaivian Lee is averaging 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Tigers. Pierce is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

